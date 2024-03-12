Firm and director to pay thousands after worker crushed to death by granite slabs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Robert Czachracz was crushed by two granite slabs while working for Graniteland Limited on November 30, 2020.

The 46-year-old, who was from Poland, had been unpacking and moving the slabs onto storage racks, using an overhead crane, at the company’s Lyde Green site in Halesowen.

Two of the slabs, each weighing 250kg, fell and crushed Mr Czachracz against a forklift truck while he was operating the crane’s handheld pendant control.

He died at the scene despite desperate attempts from bystanders at nearby businesses and the emergency services to save him.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found Graniteland Limited and its director, Shu Lai Li, failed to implement staff training or develop safe systems of work for the unloading, loading and handling of concrete slabs.

There was no evidence that employees had received training in the safe operation of machinery, including the overhead crane, HSE said.

The overhead crane and forklift truck had also not been thoroughly examined, as required by law, and that webbing slings, that could have been used during the unpacking process, were damaged.

HSE guidance states employers must manage and control the risks to avoid any injury or damage during lifting operations.

Graniteland Limited, of Lyde Green, Halesowen, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The company was fined £18,000 and ordered to pay £4,196.03 in costs at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on March 6.

Its director, of Lyde Green, Halesowen, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 37(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

He was given a 12-month community order which contained an order to complete 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also told to pay £4,043.42 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

HSE inspector Mahesh Mahey said: “This was an entirely preventable accident.

"The risks of lifting and moving granite slabs were obvious, yet could have been controlled by relatively simple and inexpensive measures.

"The company and director failed to adequately control lifting operations which resulted in an employee needlessly and tragically losing his life.”