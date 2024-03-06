Besotted owner plans fun day fundraiser to help rescue dog who sounds like she's always growling

Storm, aka Piglet, the French bulldog permanently sounds if she is growling and her owner Jessica Cartwright from Halesowen needs almost £3,000 for the surgery.

The dog was rescued from a breeder who had too many puppies and "brings joy" to her owners and everyone she encounters.

A fun day is being held at the Hare and Hounds, Wollescote, on Saturday, March 30 to help raise money for the vet's bills.