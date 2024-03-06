Besotted owner plans fun day fundraiser to help rescue dog who sounds like she's always growling
A family fun day is being held to raise money to help a lovable rescue dog breathe properly.
By Adam Smith
Storm, aka Piglet, the French bulldog permanently sounds if she is growling and her owner Jessica Cartwright from Halesowen needs almost £3,000 for the surgery.
The dog was rescued from a breeder who had too many puppies and "brings joy" to her owners and everyone she encounters.
A fun day is being held at the Hare and Hounds, Wollescote, on Saturday, March 30 to help raise money for the vet's bills.