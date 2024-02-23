Labour candidates enjoy tour of successful college

Labour mayoral candidate Richard Parker and Halesowen Labour Party candidate Alex Ballinger visited Halesowen College on Thursday, February 22.

During their visit, they were introduced to Deepak Verma, who recently achieved Advanced Teacher Status, and Ross Nicholls, winner of the Teacher of the Year award at the Dudley Community Awards.

They were also given a tour of the campus, visited lessons and spoke to staff and students across the curriculum areas, including the college's Animal Care Unit, Catering facilities, and Cyber Technology suite.

Richard Parker expressed his enthusiasm for the college.

He said: "I am inspired by my visit to the college.

"I look forward to working with the college in the future and ensuring that investing in young people is a priority."

Alex Ballinger shared his sentiment.

He said: "I am bowled away by this amazing college.

"I too look forward to supporting the college and seeing the students progress on their educational journey."

Jacquie Carman, principal and chief executive of Halesowen College, welcomed the Labour candidates.

She said: "It was great to have the Labour candidates in college today to show them the amazing facilities we have here at Halesowen College and how we support students in their achievements."