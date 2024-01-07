Gas mains work will close Halesowen road for a month

Dudley Council announced Royal Oak Road will be off limits to vehicles from Monday, January 15 to February, Friday 16.

A Dudley Council public notice said: "To facilitate gas mains replacement works on Royal Oak Road, Halesowen. The effects of which will be to prohibit the waiting, loading, or unloading vehicles; all vehicles from entering or proceeding; on Royal Oak Road, Halesowen, from the junction of Carters Lane to the junction of Frankley Avenue.

"The Order will apply on Monday, January 15 It is anticipated that the works will be completed by Friday, February 16. The Order will remain valid for a maximum duration of 18 months to allow for unexpected events, or until the said works are completed, whichever is earlier."