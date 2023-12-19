Caravan returned to owner following theft just minutes before officers spotted it

West Midlands Police confirmed they have returned a mobile caravan to its owner after it was taken from the Halesowen area only minutes before being spotted.

Police quickly found the vehicle being towed by a cloned vehicle, working with the National Police Air Service Midlands and Central Motorway Policing Group to bring the driver to a stop.

The driver was later arrested and the caravan was returned to its owner.

West Midlands Police announced on X: "This caravan was stolen from Halesowen only a few minutes before we saw it being towed by a cloned vehicle.

"It was stopped using the help of the National Police Air Service and the Central Motorway Policing Group before the driver was arrested and the caravan was returned to its owner."

West Midlands Police have been approached for more information.