New crossings points installed on Halesowen roads to improve safety

Eight have been installed in Halesowen – three on Howley Grange Road, two on Rumbow, one on Mucklow Hill, one on Birmingham Road and one on Moat Drive.
A tactile crossing point has also been installed on Alverley Close in Wall Heath.
Councillor Damian Corfield, Dudley Council's cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "Tactile paving is a clear signpost to show pedestrians that they are at a safe point to cross the road.
"They are particularly important for blind and visually impaired people.
"Most of the new crossing points have been installed following requests from our residents.
"They will improve safety for the most vulnerable people in our borough and make it easier for them to get around."