New crossings points installed on Halesowen roads to improve safety

Howley Grange Road, Halesowen. Photo: Google

Eight have been installed in Halesowen – three on Howley Grange Road, two on Rumbow, one on Mucklow Hill, one on Birmingham Road and one on Moat Drive.

A tactile crossing point has also been installed on Alverley Close in Wall Heath.

Councillor Damian Corfield, Dudley Council's cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "Tactile paving is a clear signpost to show pedestrians that they are at a safe point to cross the road.

"They are particularly important for blind and visually impaired people.

"Most of the new crossing points have been installed following requests from our residents.