Emergency repairs on motorway bridge after damage found

Work has been taking place to repair the bridge structure underneath junction 3 of the M5. Photo: CMPG

Members of National Highways and Central Motorway Policing Group closed off a lane underneath Junction 3 of the M5 around midday on Thursday to inspect the bridge.

During the inspection, minor damage was identified on the underside of the bridge, necessitating an emergency repair of the bridge and the continued closure of the land, although traffic on the M5 ran as normal throughout.

National Highways confirmed that the work would be completed later in the day and would carry out a permanent repair when the road was quieter.

National Highways Duty Operations Manager, Melanie Beaumont said: “For the safety of drivers, we’ve closed a lane underneath the M5 at junction 3 while we carry out a temporary repair to the underside of the bridge.

"During an inspection of the structure this morning, we identified some minor damage which we need to repair before reopening the lanes to traffic.

"We expect that work to be complete later today and we will carry out a permanent repair to the bridge when the road is much quieter so we can limit disruption for motorists.”