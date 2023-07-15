Halesowen man, 18, arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTP made the arrest on Saturday.
The man was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism, distributing a terrorist publication and harassment.
Police have said he has been taken to a police station in the West Midlands for questioning.
Officers also said that a property is being searched as part of the pre-planned arrest.
#ARREST | Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTP have arrested an 18-year-old man from Halesowen today on suspicion of terrorism offences.— Halesowen Police (@HalesowenWMP) July 15, 2023
The man has been taken to a police station in the West Midlands to be questioned. pic.twitter.com/MSgiSnadqV