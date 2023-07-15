Halesowen man, 18, arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

By Isabelle ParkinHalesowenPublished:

An 18-year-old man from Halesowen has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTP made the arrest on Saturday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism, distributing a terrorist publication and harassment.

Police have said he has been taken to a police station in the West Midlands for questioning.

Officers also said that a property is being searched as part of the pre-planned arrest.

