Nursery nurse gears up for release of second children’s book

Sue Powell

Sue Powell, who supports families in Halesowen and works at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, is a published children’s author and released her debut book ‘Rustle’s Great Adventure’ last year.

Now, she is about to her release her second book called ‘Mixed Veg’ which follows the adventures of four vegetable friends who live on a farm.

When Tom Potato wakes up one day feeling sad and worried, the story explores how his friends rally around to help him feel better.

Sue said: “It’s aimed at a younger audience than my first book, this one is helpful for school starters.

"It talks about friendship, hygiene, sleep, exercise and dealing with difficult emotions.”

Mixed Veg will be released in July ahead of the new school year and she hopes it will make the transition for youngsters starting school a little easier.

Sue writes in her spare time and says that it a creative outlet that helps her boost her wellbeing.

This is a topic close to Sue’s heart, as she wants her book to raise awareness of how to support people with their mental health, especially those who live in rural areas and may be struggling with isolation.

Sue added: “I’m excited about this one, as well as the story there is an interactive element for children to colour in and draw their own veg so it’s going to make the book more personal for them.”

Sue’s colleagues at the health visiting service, which the trust runs across the Dudley borough, have been rooting Susan on with her writing.

Satnam Lgah, senior operational manager for Dudley children, young people and families at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Myself and the health visiting service are very proud of Sue’s passion for supporting the emotional health and wellbeing of young children through publishing her second book around this subject. We are very proud of Sue and her success in story writing skills!”