Halesowen Carnival announce all star line up for July 1 event

Carnival organisers are hoping for better weather than last year

Mr Motivator and The Rat Pack featuring Central weatherman Des Coleman are just two of the acts signed up for the main stage.

The carnival, which is being held on Saturday, July 1, is now sponsored by Uber Eats which will mean it will be the biggest event yet.

Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley, chairman of the carnival committee, is looking forward to the big day.

He said: "We are counting down the days until the highly anticipated Halesowen Carnival and Music Festival.

"With just three weeks left, it's time to gather your friends and family and get ready for an unforgettable event. Don't forget to invite them to both the festival and our lively Facebook page."

He added: "Prepare to be entertained by some fantastic acts that are making a comeback. The Rat Pack featuring Des Colman will be gracing us once again, and this time, they will be accompanied by their talented dancers. Get ready for a mesmerizing performance.

"Additionally, Bhangra Smash Up and The Shambolics will be returning, bringing their unique energy to the stage.

"We're thrilled to announce the presence of the one and only Mr Motivator. Join in on the fun and laughter as he takes the stage with his lively antics. It's an experience you won't want to miss."

This year the carnival is starting earlier than in previous years with the fun beginning at 11.30am.

Councillor Henley added: "There's something for everyone throughout the day. From a delightful dog show and thrilling fairground rides to over 60 stalls offering a variety of goods, a food and drink festival to satisfy your cravings, horse riding for the adventurous souls, and even a vibrant Viking village to explore so visitors won't be short of entertainment options.