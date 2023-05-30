Green event aims to bring eco-friendly fun

Caz Emeny (Wonders Woods and Wools), Deb McDonald (Ekho Collective) and Ruth Hill (Fruits of the Forest) are inviting the public to come to the festival

Growing Up Green is an annual children and family arts festival that began in Birmingham and parts of Sandwell in 2021, led by Smethwick-based organisation The Parakeet Studio.

The festival coincides with the national Great Big Green Week, led by The Climate Coalition and will allow people in Stourbridge, Brierley Hill, Dudley and Halesowen to enjoy a range of activities for all ages.

From eco arts and crafts to sustainable fashion shows, outdoor learning to creative writing, there will be a lot on offer between June 10 and June 18.

Local community groups and residents have come together under the banner of Growing Up Green to host a range of activities that have an environmental focus.

Organisations hosting events include Wild About Stourbridge, Wild Earth Movement, Fruits of the Forest, EcoManiax, Moms Mindful Hub, Ekho Collective, CVT Shared Lives, Parents For Future UK and Wild Things Nature School.

They have been brought together by Hayley Guest, a community artist based in Stourbridge, and Dudley CVS.

She said she wanted to bring the festival to her local area after seeing it happen in Birmingham and other parts of the Black Country.

Hayley said, “Last year we brought the first Growing Up Green festival to Stourbridge, where we reached more than 400 local people at 20 events throughout the week.

"This year we have at least 30 fun and free activities in more locations, including a big launch event on Mary Stevens Park on Saturday, June 10 between 11am and 2pm, where families can take part in activities like seed sowing, mud kitchen play and scavenger hunts.”

Ekho Collective CIC is also hosting a launch event in Brierley Hill on Saturday, June 10, with activities such as herb planting, sustainable fashion show and family eco crafts taking place in and around Brierley Hill Market Hall, the High Street and the temporary library at St Michael’s Church.

The events and activities are all free of charge and made possible by generous donations and contributions from CVT Shared Lives, The John Porter Community Fund, Dudley CVS HAF programme, Parents For Future, Historic England and Brierley Hill Cultural Consortium.