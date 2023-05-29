MP marks 80th anniversary of St John Ambulance in Halesowen

James Morris, May of Dudley Councillor Andrea Goddard, Judith Morris BEM and young volunteers

Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris joined staff and young volunteers to celebrate the milestone at St John Ambulance's Manor Way base.

Young people have been trained with vital life-saving skills that can be deployed in emergencies at Manor Way since 1966.

Volunteers put on demonstrations and there is an exhibition detailing the unit's 80 year history in Halesowen.

Mr Morris said: "Many lives are saved as a result of the dedication of St John Ambulance volunteers, and it was great to join the new Mayor of Dudley, Cllr Andrea Goddard, and other members of the community, to pay tribute to the Halesowen unit’s 80 years of service to our area.

“I was very impressed by the dedication and knowledge of the young volunteers I met and I thank them for the vital work they do. The ability to save a life is one of the most important skills we can learn, and it’s a good opportunity to pay tribute to the work of St John Ambulance across the country as they deliver important first aid advice and training.”

Judith Morris BEM, Unit Manager, Halesowen Youth Services Unit, said: “It is always our pleasure to have James attend the Unit.

“Saturday's celebration of our 80th Birthday and Open Morning exceeded my expectations, Badgers & Cadets invited their parents to demonstrations of their skills, along with past Cadets, visitors from both our Area and County Leads. All enjoyed our doors being open once again, with tea, coffee and cake.