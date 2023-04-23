Roadworks will start on May 1

Dudley Council has announced plans to close a section of Fairmile Road to traffic from 8am on Monday, May 1, until Friday, June 2.

The route will be closed between Hawne Lane and Woodleigh Close, with a diversion in place along Whittingham Road, Furnace Hill and Shelah Road.

Elsewhere in Halesowen, new speed restrictions have been announced for a major route while a water main is replaced.

The A456 Hagley Road will see its speed limit reduced from 40mph to 30mph during the work, which starts next month.

Council chiefs expect the scheme to start on May 1 and run until June 22. Exemptions apply for emergency services vehicles.

Emergency work by BT also led to temporary traffic lights being set up on Windmill Hill.