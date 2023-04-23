Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Halesowen road to be closed for a month while gas main is replaced

By Peter MadeleyHalesowenPublished: Comments

A Halesowen road will close next for a month while a gas main is replaced.

Roadworks will start on May 1
Roadworks will start on May 1

Dudley Council has announced plans to close a section of Fairmile Road to traffic from 8am on Monday, May 1, until Friday, June 2.

The route will be closed between Hawne Lane and Woodleigh Close, with a diversion in place along Whittingham Road, Furnace Hill and Shelah Road.

Elsewhere in Halesowen, new speed restrictions have been announced for a major route while a water main is replaced.

The A456 Hagley Road will see its speed limit reduced from 40mph to 30mph during the work, which starts next month.

Council chiefs expect the scheme to start on May 1 and run until June 22. Exemptions apply for emergency services vehicles.

Emergency work by BT also led to temporary traffic lights being set up on Windmill Hill.

The traffic lights have led to delays in both directions along the road.

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News