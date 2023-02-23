Drivers warned of delays after van fire on motorway near Halesowen

West Midlands Fire Service has been called to the northbound carriageway of the motorway between Junctions Four and Three.
National Highways: West Midlands said two of three lanes had been closed.
Drivers have been warned of delays of up to 45 minutes on approach to the incident.
2 (of 3) lanes closed on the #M5 northbound between J4 and J3 (#Halesowen/#Quinton) due to a van fire. @WestMidsFire on scene.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) February 23, 2023
