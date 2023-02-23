Notification Settings

Drivers warned of delays after van fire on motorway near Halesowen

By Lisa O'Brien

Motorists are being warned of delays of up to 45 minutes on the M5 near Halesowen after a van caught on fire.

West Midlands Fire Service has been called to the northbound carriageway of the motorway between Junctions Four and Three.

National Highways: West Midlands said two of three lanes had been closed.

Drivers have been warned of delays of up to 45 minutes on approach to the incident.

