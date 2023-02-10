Popular Romsley pub closing for £250,000 refurbishment

Artist impression of refurbished pub

The Marston's pub is popular with locals and those going for a walk in the Clent Hills or Waseley Hills country park.

The Sun will reopen with a varied menu of pub favourites such as Steak and Ale Pie served with chips, garden peas and gravy and new additions such as loaded fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives and classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and G&Ts.

The pub will continue a traditional Sunday Roast each week, all served with fluffy mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

General manager of The Sun Georgina Saint said: “We are so excited to announce that The Sun will be receiving a refresh. We have invested over £250k into breathing new life into The Sun. Our pub is the perfect location for a pit-stop on a walk around the Clent Hills and is much loved by its regulars. We can't wait to welcome everybody back.”

The Sun’s outdoor patio area and heated garden grill allows guests to drink and dine alfresco and is well suited to garden parties or events. The pub is also dog friendly.

The new look is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches to special celebrations’.