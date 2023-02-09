Month-long closure for pub near Halesowen to begin as major £250k revamp gets under way

The Sun at Romsley

The Sun in Bromsgrove Road, Romsley, which welcomed a new general manager in November, will close at the end of the month for the work to take place

Georgina Saint, general manager of The Sun, said: “We are so excited to announce that The Sun will be receiving a refresh. We have invested over £250,000 into breathing new life into The Sun.

“Our pub is the perfect location for a pit-stop on a walk around the Clent Hills and is much loved by its regulars. We can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”