Month-long closure for pub near Halesowen to begin as major £250k revamp gets under way

By John Corser

A village pub near Halesowen is to receive a new look with a £250,000 refurbishment.

The Sun at Romsley
The Sun in Bromsgrove Road, Romsley, which welcomed a new general manager in November, will close at the end of the month for the work to take place

Georgina Saint, general manager of The Sun, said: “We are so excited to announce that The Sun will be receiving a refresh. We have invested over £250,000 into breathing new life into The Sun.

“Our pub is the perfect location for a pit-stop on a walk around the Clent Hills and is much loved by its regulars. We can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

The Sun, which is part of Wolverhampton-based Marston's, will reopen on Saturday, March 25.

