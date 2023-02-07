Masterclass helps students learn new cooking skills

Stuart Deeley used his skills as a chef to inspire students through his knowledge and cooking

Halesowen College catering students were treated to the special masterclass using chicken from Masterchef the Professional winner 2019 Stuart Deeley.

Champion chef and former student Stuart launched his Professional Chefs Academy at Halesowen College to inspire students with his cooking and knowledge.

He showed students how to make a chicken mousseline using the thermomix to stuff a crown of chicken and then de-boned the legs to make ballotines.

He also made a chicken and tarragon sauce with the carcass to show how to use all of the bird.

Students then did their own Chicken crown, de-boned their Chicken legs and used the skills they had learnt to be creative with their presentation.

Chris Hughes, Chef Lecturer and Course leader Level 3 Advanced professional cookery at Halesowen College, said: “The masterclass from Stuart showed the group how to use classical techniques and adapt them to a modern professional environment which gives them a huge advantage when looking at their future careers."