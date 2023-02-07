Notification Settings

Masterclass helps students learn new cooking skills

By James Vukmirovic

Students at a Black Country college were given the chance to learn from the best as part of a culinary masterclass.

Stuart Deeley used his skills as a chef to inspire students through his knowledge and cooking


Halesowen College catering students were treated to the special masterclass using chicken from Masterchef the Professional winner 2019 Stuart Deeley.

Champion chef and former student Stuart launched his Professional Chefs Academy at Halesowen College to inspire students with his cooking and knowledge.

He showed students how to make a chicken mousseline using the thermomix to stuff a crown of chicken and then de-boned the legs to make ballotines.

He also made a chicken and tarragon sauce with the carcass to show how to use all of the bird.

Students then did their own Chicken crown, de-boned their Chicken legs and used the skills they had learnt to be creative with their presentation.

Chris Hughes, Chef Lecturer and Course leader Level 3 Advanced professional cookery at Halesowen College, said: “The masterclass from Stuart showed the group how to use classical techniques and adapt them to a modern professional environment which gives them a huge advantage when looking at their future careers."

Student Finley Houghton said: "The session was really interesting and what we learned was good to help with further development of our presentation techniques and menu ideas."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

