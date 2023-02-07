Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Halesowen College media students given tips by veteran BBC newscaster Bob Hockenhull

By Adam SmithHalesowenPublished:

Veteran BBC presenter and journalist Bob Hockenhull visited Halesowen College to pass on his skills to media students filming a live news broadcast.

Bob Hockenhull visited Halesowen College
Bob Hockenhull visited Halesowen College

Bob spent time with the second year media students talking about his TV career and helping with interview skills.

The students have been putting together scripts and footage for a live news broadcast as part of their studies.

Bob is a BBC presenter and journalist working on Midlands Today.

Bashir Yusuf, Media Course Leader at Halesowen College, said: “Bob brought a wealth of knowledge and experience into our TV studio at College to help the students put their live news broadcast together.

“Bob showed us some of his work and students had lots of questions for him.”

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News