Halesowen College media students given tips by veteran BBC newscaster Bob Hockenhull

Bob Hockenhull visited Halesowen College

Bob spent time with the second year media students talking about his TV career and helping with interview skills.

The students have been putting together scripts and footage for a live news broadcast as part of their studies.

Bob is a BBC presenter and journalist working on Midlands Today.

Bashir Yusuf, Media Course Leader at Halesowen College, said: “Bob brought a wealth of knowledge and experience into our TV studio at College to help the students put their live news broadcast together.