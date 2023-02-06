Car overturns on Halesowen road in rush hour crash

It happened in Illey Lane, Halesowen, at around 8.15am on Monday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Illey Lane, Halesowen, at around 8.15am this morning, after a car ended up on its roof.

"The driver was not injured."

The car was seen on its roof on a sharp bend in the road, with traffic building up behind during the morning rush-hour.

Avoid Illey Ln, Halesowen B62 0HJ this morning car on its roof.

Watch for black ice.@NationalHways pic.twitter.com/bFDJK6Btvw — Ian Bevis (@ianbevis) February 6, 2023