Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car overturns on Halesowen road in rush hour crash

HalesowenPublished:

Emergency services were called to the scene of a car that had overturned in Halesowen.

It happened in Illey Lane, Halesowen, at around 8.15am on Monday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Illey Lane, Halesowen, at around 8.15am this morning, after a car ended up on its roof.

"The driver was not injured."

The car was seen on its roof on a sharp bend in the road, with traffic building up behind during the morning rush-hour.

There were no reported injuries, with West Midlands Ambulance services not called to the scene.

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Transport

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News