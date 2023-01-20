Harvester restaurant in the Black Country given two-out-of-five hygiene rating

Harvester, Hagley Rd, Hayley Green, Halesowen. Photo: Google

The Foxhunt Harvester Public House in Hagley Road, Hayley Green, was given the score following an inspection on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The rating of two means that 'improvement is necessary', and is the third-lowest rating that an establishment can be given.

According to the Food Standards Agency website, improvement is necessary in the 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' category.

The website also states the business was rated 'generally satisfactory' in the hygienic food handling category, and in the management of food safety category.

The Food Standards Agency’s website rates businesses from zero to five so customers can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

A rating of five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, a rating of one means major improvement is necessary and a rating of zero means urgent improvement is required.