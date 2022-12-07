Notification Settings

Spectacular big band Christmas concert being held in Halesowen

By Adam SmithHalesowenPublished:

The unmistakable sound of Christmas songs being played by a big band will get the biggest grinch in the festive spirit.

The Steve King Big Band will get people in the festive spirit

The Steve King Big Band is holding its annual Christmas concert at Benjamin's Banqueting Suite, Halesowen, on Sunday, December 18.

Crowning the end of the band's 50th anniversary year the concert will be one of Halesowen's 2023 musical highlights.

Steve said: "What a rollercoaster of a ride our 50th anniversary year was! Thank you to all who booked us and all who came along and supported us.

"For our Christmas Spectacular, we’re back at Benjamin’s Banqueting Suite in Halesowen with a great big band take on the holiday season so we hope you’ll join us and get in the mood for the big day."

He added: "The band can't promise 12 drummers drumming or 11 pipers piping, but we will have seven saxes, six clarinets, 10 flutes, four piccolos, six trumpets, five flugelhorns, four trombones, two euphoniums, one tuba, two keyboards, one guitar, two basses, one drumkit, a whole host of percussion and one fab vocalist to entertain you with our annual Christmas show!

"Come and see them all in action on Sunday, December 18."

The concert starts at 8pm on Sunday, December 18 at Benjamin’s Banqueting Suite, Birmingham Street, Halesowen, tickets are £10 on the door.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

