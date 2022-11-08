Notification Settings

Busy road in Halesowen to close overnight on several days

By Thomas Parkes

A busy road in Halesowen will close on several nights as resurfacing works continue across the borough, chiefs have said.

Mucklow Hill. Photo: Google
Mucklow Hill will close between the B&Q island to Hollies Drive from November 23 to December 1 from 7pm and 3am.

Council chiefs have apologised for any inconvenience but stressed it will lead to better driving conditions for motorists.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "This is essential work as part of our wider programme of resurfacing. We know this is a busy road which is why we have taken the decision to resurface overnight to minimise the impact on motorists.

"I would like to apologise for any inconvenience that this might cause people but rest assured tackling road defects will always be a priority."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

