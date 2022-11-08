Busy road in Halesowen to close overnight on several days

Mucklow Hill. Photo: Google

Mucklow Hill will close between the B&Q island to Hollies Drive from November 23 to December 1 from 7pm and 3am.

Council chiefs have apologised for any inconvenience but stressed it will lead to better driving conditions for motorists.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "This is essential work as part of our wider programme of resurfacing. We know this is a busy road which is why we have taken the decision to resurface overnight to minimise the impact on motorists.