The Clock Inn wins Halesowen in Bloom

By Adam SmithHalesowenPublished:

Halesowen in Bloom has named this year’s winner of The Best Bloomin Pub.

Kelly Heath at The Clock
The Clock Inn, Nimmings Road, Shell Corner, won the award after being impressed with new publican Kelly Heath floral talents.

Kelly designs and plants up all the troughs, planters and hanging baskets and she picked a Commonwealth Games theme with red, white and blue and the Platinum Jubilee with purple and silver.

The secretary of Halesowen in Bloom, Hilary Bills, who was one of the judges said, "The judges liked the idea that Kelly had done all of the work herself and had put a lot of thought into her plant and colour selections.”

The judges also awarded highly commended to the Loyal Lodge, Hawne Tavern, The Whitley, The Waggon and Horses, The Swan and the last winner, Edward VII.

Eve O'Connor, chair of Halesowen in Bloom said: "Halesowen in Bloom wants to thank all the pubs in Halesowen who make that extra effort to make their pubs look so inviting with great floral displays."

