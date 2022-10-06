Halesowen's saved Cornbow Hall will be re-branded under council plans

Councillor Simon Phipps with a sign signalling the rebrand. Photo: Dudley Council

Cornbow Hall in Halesowen was put on the market by bosses after it was branded "no longer sustainable" – but a U-turn saw it saved in March this year.

Now it is set to be renamed Halesowen Town Hall under proposals to raise the profile and visibility of the building with new signs also being introduced.

As part of the rebrand, the venue in Pool Road will come under the new banner of DBhalls alongside Dudley and Stourbridge Town Halls, bosses have said. This will mirror the rebrand of borough leisure centres under the single DBleisure umbrella.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise at Dudley Council, said: "The hall is located in the heart of the town, but currently suffers from a lack of signage and presence.

"As part of the work to increase its visibility and to elevate its profile as an entertainment venue alongside Dudley and Stourbridge Town Halls, it is our intention to rename the venue Halesowen Town Hall.

"We have made a clear commitment to keep the venue open but we now need local people, many of whom were so passionate about the hall’s future, to get behind it.

"They can do that by supporting upcoming events, or considering hiring the hall for private functions or as a venue for a community event.

"We’ll also be looking to pursue new acts and shows at the hall to broaden what’s on offer and look at how we can make it more viable in the future."

Over the next few months, building signage will be replaced and directional signage will also be improved. A new website promoting all three venues under the one overarching banner will be created, making it easier for customers to book show tickets or hire the halls.