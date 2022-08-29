Black Country's Steve King Band recruits new percussion ace

Julian Powell

The Halesowen based band, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, welcomed Mr Powell into the fold after several successful spells as a stand in.

Steve King said: "We are pleased to announce Julian Powell has joined the band on tuned and latin percussion.

"He has depped in the past on drums and we are looking forward to his contributions with the percussion chair."

Mr Powell, who also presents weekly radio show Random Acts of Kindness on Brum Radio, will allow the band to tackle an expanded repertoire.

Mr King said: "We are bigger than your average big band with percussion, tuba and guitar as part of our regular lineup, giving us a slightly different sound and enabling us to tackle charts other bands can't."

The band's next gig is at Moseley All Services Club, Birmingham. on Sunday, October 2, at 12.30pm.

Mr King added: "For the first time post pandemic for a lunchtime concert of big band music curated from the last 60 years.

"We have added new charts galore since our last appearance so come along, support live big band music and be enlightened and entertained all in one."