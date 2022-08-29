Alzheimer's cafe has a 'great turnout' on opening day in Halesowen

A new Reminiscence Cafe opened at the weekend

Reminiscence Community Café opened at Malt Mill Community Lounge on Saturday.

The event will run on the last Saturday of each month, with the possibility to join Zoom chats with the Alzheimer’s Society each Friday.

Councillor Stuart Henley said the first event had a great turnout.

He added: "The cafe had a great turnout on its opening day and we are looking forward to next month's which will be on September 24.

"It's great to know this community group within Halesowen will give time out and advice to those who are dealing with dementia, whether that the person themselves or their carer.

"Due to small overhead costs and the café being run by volunteers we are looking for cash donations to cover insurance. If anyone wishes to donate they can get in touch with myself.

"The Reminiscence Cafe has been set up for those with any kind of dementia and also their carers.

"It's a group to attend, chat with others going through the same, take part in activities, listen to music and hear from other groups such as Alzheimer's Society who will occasionally drop in."