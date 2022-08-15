Police appeal for information about missing Halesowen woman

Dudley Police tweeted this evening (Monday): "Have you seen Kayleigh?
"The 31-year-old from Halesowen has been missing since 12:40pm today and we want to make sure she's okay.
"If you've seen her, please call 999 quoting PID 112541."
Police are appealling for information about a woman who is missing from Halesowen.,
