Police appeal for information about missing Halesowen woman

By Adam SmithHalesowenPublished:

Police are appealling for information about a woman who is missing from Halesowen.,

Have you seen Kayleigh?

Dudley Police tweeted this evening (Monday): "Have you seen Kayleigh?

"The 31-year-old from Halesowen has been missing since 12:40pm today and we want to make sure she's okay.

"If you've seen her, please call 999 quoting PID 112541."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

