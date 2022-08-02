Notification Settings

Discoloured water affecting properties around Dudley

By Sunil Midda

Residents in some parts of Dudley and across the Black Country are having issues with discoloured water.

South Staffs Water have announced of discolouration in B32, B64, DY3 and DY5 areas, and that they are working to resolve it.

They said in a tweet: "We're aware of an issue affecting customers in Halesowen, Kingswinford, Lower and Upper Gornal and some areas of Dudley.

"We're working to resolve this and will provide updates in due course. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

South Staffs Water have been approached for a comment.

Halesowen
Dudley
Kingswinford
By Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

