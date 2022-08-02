Discoloured water affecting properties around Dudley

South Staffs Water have announced of discolouration in B32, B64, DY3 and DY5 areas, and that they are working to resolve it.
⚠️ Discolouration in B32, B64, DY3 and DY5 areas ⚠️— South Staffs Water 🚰 (@SthStaffsWater) August 2, 2022
We're aware of an issue affecting customers in Halesowen, Kingswinford, Lower and Upper Gornal and some areas of Dudley.
We're working to resolve this and will provide updates in due course. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/8avx30bRaG
South Staffs Water have been approached for a comment.