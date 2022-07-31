Jack Grealish brands armed raiders who targeted Halesowen trainer cleaning firm 'low life scum'

CCTV of the theives

England star Jack Grealish was one of the first people to offer support to The Sneaker Doc after the company posted about the break-in on social media.

The Man City star commented underneath the Instagram post: "Low life scum man, stealing used trainers, you’ll be back bro."

Founder of The Sneaker Doc James Harper said: "On Monday night, our HQ in Halesowen was hit by three armed men, who emptied over 130 pairs of trainers in building sacks and stole our customer service iPhone and our MacBook.

"This hit was targeted and planned and was close to home, and not only impacts a small local business, but our hard working customers that do not deserve this."

He added: "Now more than ever we ask for the support of our followers in blowing up this post, so that any cheap trainers for sale in the Midlands become to hot to handle.

"These scum went to extreme lengths to gain access, cutting a hole in our roof, cutting cables, destroying cameras, breaking our shutters and much more to steal the trainers that the team had worked so hard to clean and perfect for our incredible and valued customers."

Mr Harper set up the business four years ago and has a host of famous footballers and rappers who use his services.

He said: "I am heartbroken. I have poured my life and my soul into this brand for four years now, this hit has left us without means to contact any customers or access our social accounts as our backup codes get sent to the stolen devices, so we are just getting back online and trying to find our feet. I am in the process of contacting you all personally but I am one person, with a small team trying to work though this so please please give me the time to deal with this and speak to everyone properly.