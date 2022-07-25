Plans submitted for 89-home housing estate on empty Halesowen land

The site on Park Lane

Developers want to build 89 homes on a 3.4-hectare (8.4-acre) site on Park Lane, Cradley, Halesowen, in a scheme they say will "meet the local housing need" of the area.

It will see a range of one, two and four-bedroom homes built, while the scheme also includes a new access road, drainage, car parking and landscaping.

The scheme has been put forward by housebuilders Countryside Partnerships and is being considered by planners at Dudley Council.

Council chiefs have requested that 60 per cent of the properties are made available for affordable rent.

A design and access statement accompanying the scheme says access to the site will be from a new roundabout to the north of the Park Lane/James Scott Road junction.

A footpath through the site will be relocated through woodland to the east, connecting Park Lane to Homer Hill, it adds.

Some trees will be removed and replaced with homes and new trees.

The statement says: "The layout provides 89 dwellings comprising of two, three- and four-bedroom houses.

"The scale of the development and its distinctive arrangement of dwellings ensures a legible, safe, and convenient environment for residents and visitors.

"The design provides a cohesive development whilst the streets have individual and differing characters of their own."

Developers say the site will have out of hours security, reducing a threat of crime and damage as well as keeping out any intruders.

They added that the site is in a "very sustainable location", is well served by local schools and services, and is also surrounded by good transport links to nearby areas.