Hydration is the 'key' for surviving the day 2 of the heatwave - Halesowen GP

Dr Mohit Mandiratta

Dr Mohit Mandiratta, from the Feldon Practice in Halesowen, said the soaring heat puts "everyone at risk" and people needed to be sensible amid expected highs of up to 38C (100.4F).

And one of the key factors when it comes to staying safe – and minimising the risk of heat exhaustion and ultimately heatstroke – is drinking plenty of fluids and keeping out of the sun.

Dr Mandiratta said: "I think the big thing is that everyone wants to enjoy the British sunshine, people like and want a bit of sunshine and warmth – but what we're seeing is extreme, this is far beyond what I've experienced in my lifetime.

"This heat will put everyone at risk, particularly the very old and young because it's difficult for them to remain hydrated. Hydration is my number one key to this. We tend to advise people should have seven to eight cups of fluid per day and when you're sweating more, you're losing more fluid – so the intake needs to be more than that.

"I would recommend people avoid going out at peak hours at 11am to 3pm. Our houses and infrastructure aren't build for this heat, so keep the curtains closed and windows in your home, and if you do need to go outside then stay in the shade and wear sunscreen and make sure it's in date."

The health professional said "any fluid" is good but warned drinks such as tea and coffee contain caffeine – which makes people pass urine more and therefore affects hydration – and said sports drinks are the "best" due to the minerals they contain.

He called on people to wear hats, loose-fitting cotton clothing which covers the skin and light colours and use fans or sprays to keep themselves warm and be "really sensible" by not jumping in open water and avoiding alcohol.

And for parents of young babies, he advised them to let their youngsters wear loose-fitting clothing and strip them down to their nappy when it's safe to do so and they are away from the harsh sunlight.

"We all know that kids love ice cream and ice lollies, but remember to stick some drinks in the fridge too. It's all about hydration, hydration, hydration and being sensible," he said.

Dr Mandiratta added the heat was very dangerous and explained people who don't stay hydrated, or spend too long in the sun, can develop heat exhaustion where the body's temperature starts to "rise beyond the point where the mechanisms are working well".

Symptoms include a headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, excessive sweating and pale and clammy skin, cramps in the arms and legs and stomach, fast breathing, extreme thirst and a high temperature of 38C (100.4F) or above.

People who have heat exhaustion should be taken to a cool area and should lay down, with their feet raised slightly. They should be given plenty of water and have their skin cooled off with water or something cool applied to their skin and to their armpits and neck to cool them down.

"Doing all of these things should mean they will feel better within 30 minutes," Dr Mandiratta said. "But if they don't, then they can develop a heatstroke and that's a medical emergency, people can have seizures and fits.