Halesowen to host celebrations for Black Country Day

The computer-generated artwork which will be unveiled as part of the annual Black Country Day celebrations

This year marks a decade since the Black Country Flag launched and Gracie Sheppard who designed it will be joining in the fun.

A whole host of entertainment will be on offer in Somers Square, Halesowen, tomorrow from 10am until 5pm.

There will be live music from the Empty Can, the band behind the Black Country Anthem, and comedy from Britain's Got Talent star Eva Abley.

Also featuring on the day will be a faggot eating competition, a Sunbeam car, the Black Country radio roadshow and much more.

A cake will be cut to celebrate 10 years of the flag and a piece of artwork by Ben Poultney will also be unveiled to mark the event.

Event co-ordinator Dave Brownhill said: "People are really proud of where they are from and it's now time to get your Black Country flags out.

"We'll be having a live stage all the way through the day, there's going to be lots of entertainment. It's just going to be a fun day.

"We will be unveiling a new computer generated piece of artwork and we'll also be asking people to send in pictures of where they have been flying the flag around the world.