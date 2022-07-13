Fire crews helped man who fell 50ft down a river bank.

Three fire crews and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the incident in Cradley at 8.10am on Tuesday.

The man, who was in his early 20s, had fallen approximately 50ft down a river bank into the water, the fire service said.

He was assisted down river to a safe exit point by firefighters and the ambulance service.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 8.10am on Tuesday we responded to reports of a man who’d fallen into the River Stour in Cradley, Halesowen.

"Three of our crews attended, from Haden Cross and Sheldon fire stations, plus our Technical Rescue Unit from Wednesbury. The first arrived four minutes after being mobilised.

"The man, who was in his early 20s, had fallen approximately 50 feet down a river bank into the water in the Bethesda Gardens/Butcher’s Lane area.

"He was located and assisted down river to a safe exit point by our firefighters and the ambulance service, who we believe took him to hospital to be checked over."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient in the water, near to Butchers Lane at 8.15am.

"We sent one ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.