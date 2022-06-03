Halesowen industrial site lined up for homes under new plans

An artist's impression of proposed new homes at the site of the old Sandvik headquarters

Spitfire Homes has submitted formal plans for a scheme on a section of the brownfield land at the Sandvik site on Manor Way.

The proposed development went out to public consultation last year after the firm announced plans to move its operations to purpose-built new premises elsewhere on the site.

A statement accompanying the plans says: "The development proposes a range of dwellings with a choice of house types, ranging from single occupancy units to some large family homes.

"An attractive mix of units are on offer from one bedroom walk up apartments, through two storey two and three-bedroom terrace units, to three and four bedroom detached two-storey homes, alongside 2.5 storey town houses.

"A mixture of parking has been provided for each unit.

"This diverse mix of housing aims to attract and foster a broad demographic and will also encourage a mixed community all furthering the cohesiveness and sustainability of this development.

"A choice of homes will include, terraces, semi and detached units. This mix reflects the range of housing that can be found in the local area."

Spitfire Homes said the site, which will replace Sandvik's old headquarters, had been allocated in the Black Country Plan as a "suitable brownfield location for new homes".

The statement concludes: "Overall, the proposals represent high quality, well thought out, sustainable development where relevant standards and guidance criteria have been met or exceeded.