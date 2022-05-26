Trust offering Halesowen and Cradley sports grants to people and groups

Councillor Simon Phipps on the Grove

The James Grove Recreation and Sports Ground Trust, who own the land on which The Grove football ground is based, and the neighbouring green space are offering small grants.

Trust chairman Belle Vale Councillor Simon Phipps, has invited people to get in touch about the grants, interest in which dwindled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "The James Grove Trust has been supporting local young people for sporting causes for decades, such as grants for training equipment or coaching fees, but more recently my fellow trustees and I decided to open the grants up for all recreational purposes.

"We have already supported Halesowen in Bloom and our local Air Cadets Squadron in recent years, plus many young sportsmen and women in the Trust’s history, so please do get in touch because we want to support our local community in any way we can."

Applicants must be based in the area covered by the old borough of Halesowen, which includes Cradley as well as the four existing Halesowen council wards.

The Trust are also on the lookout for new trustees to join their team of local volunteers.

Simon added: “The trustees are the custodians of the land given by James Grove for recreation and sporting purposes. We look after the ground as best we can, and try to support local activities in the name of the man who left this land to the people of Halesowen.

“If you’d like to join our team, please do get in touch.”