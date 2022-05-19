More than £1,000 raised by Black Country vets for cat and kitten rescue charity

Emma Adams, Kerrie Fisher and Emma Bailey

Held by Blackheath Vets at their centre in Halesowen on May 18, the day raised £1064.02 to help Clent View Cat and Kitten Rescue.

The charity helps rescue and shelter cats from Dudley, Halesowen and Birmingham, and have recently seen an influx in cats requiring surgery.

Rescue kitten Domino

Free tea and coffee was available on the day, with a raffle and tombola also held to raise funds.

In addition to this, homemade cakes were up for sale and a special visit was made by the centre's mascot Clarence, joined by some cats and kittens up for adoption.

Some of the cats even found a new home on the day, with visitors filling out adoption application forms.

Emma Adams, student veterinary nurse at Blackheath Vets, said: "We all had a great day, raising money for Clent View Cat and Rescue.

"There were a lot of people who turned up, our waiting room was full.

"We had a lot of our regulars come along to have a go on the raffle and make donations.

"The tombola, cat hamper raffle and cake sale were all a great success.

"We didn't think we would raise as much as we did, probably hoping for around half of what we raised in the end, everyone was so generous.

"People loved meeting the cats and kittens and some were even adopted, finding their forever homes."