Crossing introduced on busy Halesowen road after lengthy campaign

Councillor Shaz Saleem, Transport for West Midlands community engagement lead for walking and cycling Lauren Hoyle, cycling and walking commissioner Adam Tranter, cycling and walking commissioner, and David Viner

Campaigners had called for a crossing on the A456 Manor Way in 2013 as concerns were raised over pedestrians and cyclists getting across the road.

But now, nine years after the first campaign was launched, the improvements have finally been made – funded by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM).

Road markings have also been introduced on the route, allowing people to cross the road with a safe and dedicated route – rather than a long hilly detour.

And some people had chose to take their chances by going over the central reservation, instead of going around, in a bid to cut their travelling time dowm/

David Viner, Halesowen Cycling Club chairman and long-term campaigner for the crossing, said: "We are delighted that Dudley Council and Transport for West Midlands are making improvements to local cycling provision.

"As well as making it easier and safer for people to cycle into neighbouring green spaces, they’ve connected our club to the residential areas of Halesowen, Old Hill and the borough’s canal towpaths."

Now completed, the works will help people riding from Halesowen Athletics and Cycling Club to access residential and canal towpaths more safely. It also gives people easier access to green spaces located on the other side of Manor Way, including areas such as Halesowen Abbey Ruins.

The new measures are the start of an approach to make cycling and walking a natural first option for short journeys in the Dudley borough, whilst a special event – with food and family fun on offer – will be held at the athletics club on May 21, from 12pm to 3pm, to celebrate the improvements.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member elect for highways and public realm, said: "Working with Transport for West Midlands, as well as local and national cycling organisations, our improvements continue to make cycling more accessible in Dudley borough.

"I’m very pleased to see the work completed in Halesowen, which is part of Dudley Council’s vision for a brighter future. We want to encourage people to walk and cycle as much as possible as we know it’s better for the environment and it delivers great benefits for mental health too."

Families will be invited to take part in sports and games and a virtual cycle hire dock will allow people to take bikes out for free and have a ride around the track at the club. People will also be able to learn about the new cycling provision, as well as local cycling events and activities.

Adam Tranter, cycling and walking commissioner, added: "In the West Midlands, we recognise the need to rebalance our transport system and focus on cleaner and greener ways to get around.

"The streets in our towns and cities often reflect decades of decision-making to enable use of the private car and this area was no exception. This scheme is a great example of how we can start to change.