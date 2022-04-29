Notification Settings

Halesowen optical team put pet rescue in the frame

By Lisa O'BrienHalesowenPublished:

A team from a Halesowen opticians stepped in to support a local pet rescue centre by raffling off a hamper, raising more than £200.

Members of staff from Specsavers donated a wide range of luxury candles to make up the hamper, with all proceeds going to help out Peppers Pet Rescue in Lodgefield Estate.

The lucky winner was local resident Michelle Simmons.

Peppers Pet Rescue has rehomed more than 500 unwanted, abandoned and stray pets from the local area, nursing them back to health.

However, in recent times the centre has been hit hard by increasing expenses and so is appealing to the community for support to ensure it can keep running.

"A big thank you to everyone who supported us with this fundraising activity,"said Specsavers Halesowen store director, Nabil Habibullah.

"We raised £217 which will know will be gratefully received by Peppers Pet Rescue."

