All floors damaged in fire at terraced house in Halesowen

Four appliances and a hydraulic platform were called to Clifton Road in the Hurst Green area of Halesowen at 7.52pm.
West Midlands Fire Service said the fire involved the ground and first floors of the terraced house, situated on the corner with Belgrave Road, as well as the loft space.
Photos from the scene showed firefighters on the aerial platform above the house, with fire engines parked in the narrow streets and a cordon in place.
Another showed a car parked outside covered in a tarpaulin, although no damage was visible.
Fire crews started leaving the scene shortly after midnight.
The extent of the damage has not been confirmed, although fire crews were due to return to the scene this morning to reinspect the house and ensure no fires had reignited.
West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said medics were called by the fire service at 8.13pm.
"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene," she said. "After our arrival, we were stood down as our services were no longer required.”