Halesowen pupils tell Mayor all about Commonwealth Games project with Sri Lankan school

Andy Street and James Morris with Lutley Primary School pupils

Mr Street and Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris visited Lutley Primary School, which has been paired with a school in Sri Lanka to learn more about each other’s cultures and how to interact with people from different cultures, ahead of the games in July.

Mr Morris said: "Having the Commonwealth Games coming to our region this summer is a really exciting time for everyone, and it’s a great opportunity for children to learn more about the Commonwealth and the shared cultural ties we have with countries across the globe.

"I was really impressed with the children’s enthusiasm, and the way have engaged with Commonwealth Connections. After the Games are over, I hope they will leave a legacy in our region and a greater understanding and appreciation of the Commonwealth for all.

Mr Street added: "It was fantastic to visit Lutley Primary School with James to learn all about how the children there are benefitting from the Commonwealth Connections Programme, which is linking dozens of schools across the region with schools in countries across the world. We were very impressed to hear about how the pupils are connecting with a school in Sri Lanka through the scheme, and equally impressed with the batons which the children had made!

"The Commonwealth Games will provide a wonderful rallying moment to inspire the next generation and connect young people from across the Commonwealth with one another. That’s why the Commonwealth Connections programme is so important, as it will encourage pupils to respect and understand different cultures, beliefs and backgrounds."

The school's Commonwealth Connections project leader Holly Carter said: "I am proud that our school has been selected to take part in the Commonwealth Connections project. It has enhanced our citizenship programme across the school and children are more enthusiastic than ever learning about new cultures, sports and arts.

"At Lutley, our changemakers have connected with our partner school in Sri Lanka through a series of videos. Children are excited about the 2022 Games and want to be involved in any way that they can."