Football club asks fans for help after flare thrown and pitch invasion

Halesowen Town Football Club has condemned fan trouble after a recent away match

Halesowen Town Football Club said the incidents took place at Ilkeston Town Football Club's New Manor Ground on January 29.

They involved fans running onto the pitch, the throwing of the flare, and disturbances outside the ground afterwards.

​The club has warned that anyone involved could be given a banning order and face further prosecution.

A statement from Halesowen Town Football Club said: "Halesowen Town Football Club are aware of incidents during and after the game at The New Manor Ground on Saturday, January 29.

"We are currently working alongside Ilkeston Town and their chairman David Hilton to help to identify the culprits involved and would ask our fans for assistance should they know who it is that is involved with the incursion onto the pitch, the throwing of the flare and the disturbances outside the ground afterwards.

"Anyone who is identified from the CCTV footage we have will face a banning order from the Grove and may face further prosecution.

"As a club we pride ourselves in having a very solid and well-behaved fan base, unfortunately we cannot account for a very small minority.