Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football club asks fans for help after flare thrown and pitch invasion

By Lisa O'BrienHalesowenPublished: Last Updated:

A football club is asking for help from fans to find the culprits responsible for a pitch invasion, a flare being thrown and disturbances after a match.

Halesowen Town Football Club has condemned fan trouble after a recent away match
Halesowen Town Football Club has condemned fan trouble after a recent away match

Halesowen Town Football Club said the incidents took place at Ilkeston Town Football Club's New Manor Ground on January 29.

They involved fans running onto the pitch, the throwing of the flare, and disturbances outside the ground afterwards.

​The club has warned that anyone involved could be given a banning order and face further prosecution.

A statement from Halesowen Town Football Club said: "Halesowen Town Football Club are aware of incidents during and after the game at The New Manor Ground on Saturday, January 29.

"We are currently working alongside Ilkeston Town and their chairman David Hilton to help to identify the culprits involved and would ask our fans for assistance should they know who it is that is involved with the incursion onto the pitch, the throwing of the flare and the disturbances outside the ground afterwards.

"Anyone who is identified from the CCTV footage we have will face a banning order from the Grove and may face further prosecution.

"As a club we pride ourselves in having a very solid and well-behaved fan base, unfortunately we cannot account for a very small minority.

"Any information we receive will be treated with the strictest confidence."

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Non league
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News