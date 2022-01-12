Halesowen road shut as fire crews battle fish and chip shop blaze

Firefighters at the scene in Long Lane

Around 13 firefighters from Oldbury and Stourbridge descended on Long Lane within four minutes of the call at 12.27pm.

Long Lane between Archer Way and Nimmings Lane was shut as crews continued to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Firefighters from Oldbury and Stourbridge fire stations are currently tackling a fire in a fish and chip shop on Long Lane, Halesowen.

"We were called at 12.27pm. Our first crew arrived within four minutes of being mobilised.

"The ambulance service have been asked to attend to give precautionary checks to a man and a woman.

"Resources at the scene include 13 firefighters, one fire engine and a Brigade Response Vehicle from Oldbury, and one fire engine from Stourbridge."

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.51pm by the fire service to reports of a fire on Long Lane, Blackheath in Halesowen.