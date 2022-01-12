Notification Settings

Halesowen road shut as fire crews battle fish and chip shop blaze

By Thomas ParkesHalesowenPublished: Last Updated:

A man and woman have been checked over as firefighters battle a blaze in a fish and chip shop in Halesowen.

Firefighters at the scene in Long Lane
Firefighters at the scene in Long Lane

Around 13 firefighters from Oldbury and Stourbridge descended on Long Lane within four minutes of the call at 12.27pm.

Long Lane between Archer Way and Nimmings Lane was shut as crews continued to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Firefighters from Oldbury and Stourbridge fire stations are currently tackling a fire in a fish and chip shop on Long Lane, Halesowen.

"We were called at 12.27pm. Our first crew arrived within four minutes of being mobilised.

"The ambulance service have been asked to attend to give precautionary checks to a man and a woman.

"Resources at the scene include 13 firefighters, one fire engine and a Brigade Response Vehicle from Oldbury, and one fire engine from Stourbridge."

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.51pm by the fire service to reports of a fire on Long Lane, Blackheath in Halesowen.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, we found two patients, a man and a woman, both were assessed and had sustained minor injuries and were given self care advice and discharged on scene."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

