Elderly woman injured as van driver flees hit-and-run crash

The woman, a pedestrian, was hit by a van on Spies Lane at the junction with Shenstone Valley Road just before 11.45am on Tuesday.

The pensioner suffered "potentially serious injuries" and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, while the van driver ran away from the scene.

Police closed the road in the aftermath of the crash and it remained cordoned off into the afternoon.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the area. We're now carrying out enquiries to identify and trace them.

"The road is currently closed near the junction of Shenstone Valley Road and we appreciate everyone’s patience."

A West Midlands Ambulance Spokesman said an ambulance, paramedic officer and critical care car were sent to the crash.

They added: "On arrival, we found an elderly female who was the pedestrian, she was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries, she received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”