Black Country street racer meeting organiser locked up

Asad Islam has been jailed after jumping a red light and racing along a dual carriageway into oncoming traffic. Photo: West Midlands Police

Asad Islam was spotted by traffic officers from West Midlands Police on September 19, driving at speed on Manor Way in Halesowen.

The officers pulled in front on Islam's blue Astra VXR at a garage forecourt, only for him to reverse and speed off on the wrong side of the dual carriageway and into oncoming traffic on Manor Lane. He hit a car but drover off, West Midlands Police said.

CCTV footage shows the moment the 24-year-old, said to be a regular organiser of boy racer meetings, fled by driving the wrong way along a slip road.

Islam, from Swinford Road in Bartley Green, was the registered keeper of the car but banned from driving at the time and was served with a notice of intended prosecution. He tried to get off by pretending someone else was driving.

Pc Rai, from the Op Hercules team, said: "Islam is known to be instrumental in organising street racing on his social media platforms.

"The footage from the garage forecourt shows parked cars and spectators watching racing along Manor Way on September 19."

Islam was jailed for 12 months after admitting attempting to pervert the course of justice and driving while disqualified and without insurance at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was further disqualified from driving for three years and six months.

Pc Rai added: "Street racing puts the lives of drivers and other innocent road users at risk.

"These events are not only very dangerous but a nuisance to residents with revving engines, blaring horns and loud music.