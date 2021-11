David Varlow was found dead at his home on Manor Lane, Halesowen. Photo: West Midlands Police

David Varlow, aged 78, was found dead on the living room floor of his home in Manor Lane, Halesowen, on November 15.

Adris Mohammed was charged with murder as well as attempted burglary at Mr Varlow's home on October 24, aggravated burglary on November 3 and fraud.

The 44-year-old defendant, of Icknield Port Road in Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday. No pleas were entered.