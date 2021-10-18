Death of woman found on motorway is 'non-suspicious'

Spies Lane as it crosses the M5 near Halesowen. Photo: Google

A section of the M5 between Junctions 2 and 3 near Halesowen was closed off after the body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning.

West Midlands Police had confirmed at the time they were working to establish what had happened and to identify the person at the scene near Spies Lane bridge.

On Monday the force said officers had ruled out any suspicious circumstances.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "The death is non-suspicious and the case has been referred to the coroner."