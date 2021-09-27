Motorcyclist hurt in collision with parked car

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" when he was in collision with a parked car.

The crash happened, in Halesowen, on Sunday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were called at 2:23pm on Sunday to reports of an road traffic collision involving a motorbike and parked car, in Belle Vale, Halesowen.

"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car to the scene.

"We treated the motorcyclist, a man, for potentially serious injuries and he was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, for further treatment."

