Motorcyclist hurt in collision with parked car

The crash happened, in Halesowen, on Sunday afternoon.
West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were called at 2:23pm on Sunday to reports of an road traffic collision involving a motorbike and parked car, in Belle Vale, Halesowen.
"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car to the scene.
"We treated the motorcyclist, a man, for potentially serious injuries and he was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, for further treatment."