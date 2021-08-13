Fire breaks out at industrial unit in Black Country

By Jamie BrassingtonHalesowenPublished: Last Updated:

A fire has broken out at an industrial unit in the Black Country this afternoon, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky.

The scene of the fire, from a video posted by West Midlands Fire Service
The scene of the fire, from a video posted by West Midlands Fire Service

The blaze has happened at a repair workshop in Club Lane, Halesowen.

Twenty firefighters tackled the fire, with flames seen raging from a pile of tyres and vehicle parts.

West Midlands Fire Service said everyone onsite has been accounted for and there are no injuries.

Video was captured from a caller at the scene, showing the blaze billowing next to a brick building.

Bystanders were seen nearby while a firefighter dosed the flames with a water hose.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The fire involves a two-storey building measuring 40 metres by 30 metres, it is a vehicle repair shop.

"At this early stage, it appears the fire initially involved tyres and vehicle parts outside the building but then spread to the building.

"Crews said good progress was being made, police are also in attendance.

"We have got about 20 personnel [firefighters] there and the crews responded from Tipton, Dudley and Haden Cross."

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News