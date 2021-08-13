Fire breaks out at industrial unit in Black Country

The scene of the fire, from a video posted by West Midlands Fire Service

The blaze has happened at a repair workshop in Club Lane, Halesowen.

Twenty firefighters tackled the fire, with flames seen raging from a pile of tyres and vehicle parts.

West Midlands Fire Service said everyone onsite has been accounted for and there are no injuries.

Four crews are tackling a fire at a repair workshop on Club Lane in Halesowen. The incident involves tyres and general vehicle parts. All persons are accounted for and there are no reported casualties.



🎥 Video provided via @999eye1 from a caller on scene. pic.twitter.com/DTonV2Pcgw — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) August 13, 2021

Video was captured from a caller at the scene, showing the blaze billowing next to a brick building.

Bystanders were seen nearby while a firefighter dosed the flames with a water hose.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The fire involves a two-storey building measuring 40 metres by 30 metres, it is a vehicle repair shop.

"At this early stage, it appears the fire initially involved tyres and vehicle parts outside the building but then spread to the building.

"Crews said good progress was being made, police are also in attendance.