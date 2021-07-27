Halesowen road shut as fire crews called to overheating gas canisters

The incident caused Dudley Road to be cordoned off. Photo: West Midlands Police

Fire crews from Oldbury and Haden Cross were called to ATS Euromaster on Dudley Road in Halesowen to deal with overheating gas canisters at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Eight firefighters in total arrived at the scene with a fire engine and brigade response vehicle and worked with West Midlands Police to cordon off the road in both directions.

They found a issue involving gas canisters which were being used for an acetylene coupling for welding and which were severely overheating.

The crews worked to cool down the highly flammable canisters, which were being used for welding and were said to be severely overheating.

The canisters were found severely overheating and needing to be cooled down. Photo: Haden Cross Fire Station

Buses were diverted while the incident was dealt with.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called at 3.32pm to ATS on Dudley Road in Halesowen following reports of an incident involving gas canisters on the premises.

"A fire engine and brigade response vehicle responded, with eight firefighters in total from Oldbury and Haden Cross in attendance.

"They found two canisters used for an acetylene coupling for welding overheating and worked to cool down the canisters, while the road was cordoned off.