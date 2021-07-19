Tributes paid to 'beloved father' killed in Halesowen crash

'Beloved father' Gary Simpson was aged 38

Gary Simpson, aged 38, has been named as the motorcyclist killed in a crash on the A458 Stourbridge Road in Halesowen on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Simpson was involved in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery, which was turning onto Richmond Street near the BP garage, at around 3pm, West Midlands Police said.

He was given first aid by members of the public before paramedics, an air ambulance and critical care team arrived but nothing could be done to save him.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Stourbridge Road, Halesowen. Photo: SnapperSK

An air ambulance was sent to the crash. Photo: SnapperSK

Mr Simpson's family have now paid tribute through family liaison officer Pc Glyn Hanks, who said: “I have met the family and can see that Gary was a beloved partner, father, brother, son and uncle.

“The whole family is devastated by his sudden and unexpected loss but have asked that anyone who is able to assist our investigation to please get in touch with the team.

“In the meantime they have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time.”

Collision investigators at the scene of the crash in Stourbridge Road, Halesowen. Photo: SnapperSK

The 51-year-old woman who was driving the Land Rover stopped at the scene and is helping police with their inquiries.

Stourbridge Road was shut as specialist collision investigators examined the scene in the aftermath of the crash.